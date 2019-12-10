Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass for 2020, allowing concert-goers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre unlimited access to lawn seating at the venue, including to sold-out shows.
The Lawn Pass costs $199 and goes on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Some of the concerts coming to the venue in 2020 include Maroon 5 with Meghan Trainor, Ozzy Osbourne with Marilyn Manson, Alanis Morissette, Chicago with Rick Springfield, Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary tour, the Black Crowes, and Journey with the Pretenders. Many more shows will be announced.
Concert-goers must select which Live Nation venue they want to use their Lawn Pass when they make their purchase. (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is a Live Nation venue).
Each person with a Lawn Pass will receive a custom laminate with their name that serves as their ticket on show day.
Get tickets and more information at lawnpass.livenation.com.