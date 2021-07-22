Live Nation offering $20 all-in tickets for concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis Music Park

Live Nation’s “Return to Live” summer promo is bringing $20 all-in concert tickets (including taxes and fees) to shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and St. Louis Music Park this summer.
The special sale begins at 11 a.m. July 28 and runs through 10:59 p.m. Aug. 1.
The participating shows are:
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
• Brad Paisley, July 30
• The Black Crowes, July 31
• Foo Fighters, Aug. 3
• Lady A, Aug. 8
• Maroon 5, Aug. 18
• Luke Bryan, Aug. 19,
• Brooks & Dunn, Sept. 3
• Korn and Staind, Sept. 5
• Jonas Brothers, Sept. 7
• Doobie Brothers, Sept. 15
• Alanis Morisette, Sept. 18
• Pointfest, Sept. 19
• NF, Sept. 22
• Megadeth, Sept. 26
• Lil Baby, Sept. 30
• Thomas Rhett, Oct. 2
• Jason Aldean, Oct. 9
• Florida Georgia Line, Oct. 16
• Dierks Bentley, Oct. 21
St. Louis Music Park
• Blackberry Smoke, Aug. 3
• Jason Mraz, Aug. 4
• Brothers Osborne, Aug. 5
• Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 7
• Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 13
• The Urge, Aug. 14
• Counting Crows, Aug. 21
• Rise Against, Aug. 27
• Trippie Redd, Aug. 28
• Louis the Child, Aug. 31
• Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes, Sept. 3
• Needtobreathe, Sept. 7
• Coheed and Cambria and the Used, Sept. 8
• 3 Doors Down, Sept. 9
• Primus, Sept. 14
• 311, Sept. 15
• Faith No More, Sept. 16
• Rod Wave, Sept. 17
• Brett Eldredge, Sept. 23
• Judas Priest, Sept. 25
• Alice Cooper, Oct. 2
“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” said the Jonas Brothers.
Get more information at livenation.com.