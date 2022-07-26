Live Nation offers all-inclusive ticket deals on more than 30 St. Louis concerts

St. Louis concertgoers are getting a deal on some remaining summer shows and upcoming fall shows. But it's for a limited time only.

Concerts by Machine Gun Kelly, Keith Urban, Wu-Tang Clan, $uicideboy$, Smashing Pumpkins, Wiz Khalifa, Zac Brown Band, Pitbull, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Alice in Chains are among the shows included in Live Nation’s Summer’s Live promotion.

The promotion allows concertgoers to purchase four all-inclusive tickets for $80. Tickets can be either reserved seats or lawn tickets, depending on the show.

The nationwide offer includes select shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis Music Park, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre and the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries.

The ticket special runs from July 26 to Aug. 9.

Click here to link to the tickets. The list of participating shows is below.

• Backstreet Boys, July 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• “Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert,” July 31, Stifel Theatre

• Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Dashboard Professional, Aug. 2, St. Louis Music Park

• OneRepublic, Aug. 6, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Lany, Aug. 6, St. Louis Music Park

• Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 6, St. Louis Music Park

• Dispatch and O.A.R., Aug. 10, St. Louis Music Park

• Machine Gun Kelly, Aug. 10, Enterprise Center

• Maren Morris, Aug. 11, St. Louis Music Park

• A Day to Remember, Aug. 12, St. Louis Music Park

• Zac Brown Band, Aug. 12, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Incubus, Aug. 13, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammar, Aug. 14, St. Louis Music Park

• Jamey Johnson, Aug. 16, St. Louis Music Park

• Korn and Evanescence, Aug. 18, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• ZZ Top, Aug. 18 St. Louis Music Park

• Umphrey’s McGee and the Disco Biscuits, Aug. 19, St. Louis Music Park

• Keith Urban, Aug. 19, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Aug. 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Sept. 2, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Pitbull, Sept. 3, Hollywood Casino Amphitheaetre

• Shinedown, Sept. 5, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Interpol and Spoon, Sept. 9, Stifel Theatre

• Luke Bryan, Sept. 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Clannad, Sept 15, the Sheldon Concert Hall

• $uicideboy$, Sept. 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Sept. 21, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Pointfest, Sept. 24, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• Alice Cooper, Sept. 28, Stifel Theatre

• Celebration Day, Oct. 1, St. Louis Music Park

• Five Finger Death Punch, Oct. 8, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

• The Head and the Heart, Oct. 8, St. Louis Music Park