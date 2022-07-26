 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live Nation offers all-inclusive ticket deals on more than 30 St. Louis concerts

Wiz Khalifa and French Montana

Wiz Khalifa performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

St. Louis concertgoers are getting a deal on some remaining summer shows and upcoming fall shows. But it's for a limited time only.

Concerts by Machine Gun Kelly, Keith Urban, Wu-Tang Clan, $uicideboy$, Smashing Pumpkins, Wiz Khalifa, Zac Brown Band, Pitbull, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Alice in Chains are among the shows included in Live Nation’s Summer’s Live promotion.

The promotion allows concertgoers to purchase four all-inclusive tickets for $80. Tickets can be either reserved seats or lawn tickets, depending on the show.

The nationwide offer includes select shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis Music Park, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre and the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries.

The ticket special runs from July 26 to Aug. 9. 

Click here to link to the tickets. The list of participating shows is below.

Backstreet Boys, July 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

“Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert,” July 31, Stifel Theatre

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Dashboard Professional, Aug. 2, St. Louis Music Park

OneRepublic, Aug. 6, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Lany, Aug. 6, St. Louis Music Park

Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 6, St. Louis Music Park

Dispatch and O.A.R., Aug. 10, St. Louis Music Park

Machine Gun Kelly, Aug. 10, Enterprise Center

Maren Morris, Aug. 11, St. Louis Music Park

A Day to Remember, Aug. 12, St. Louis Music Park

Zac Brown Band, Aug. 12, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Incubus, Aug. 13, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammar, Aug. 14, St. Louis Music Park

Jamey Johnson, Aug. 16, St. Louis Music Park

Korn and Evanescence, Aug. 18, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

ZZ Top, Aug. 18 St. Louis Music Park

Umphrey’s McGee and the Disco Biscuits, Aug. 19, St. Louis Music Park

Keith Urban, Aug. 19, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Aug. 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Sept. 2, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Pitbull, Sept. 3, Hollywood Casino Amphitheaetre

Shinedown, Sept. 5, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Interpol and Spoon, Sept. 9, Stifel Theatre

Luke Bryan, Sept. 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Clannad, Sept 15, the Sheldon Concert Hall

$uicideboy$, Sept. 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Sept. 21, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Pointfest, Sept. 24, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Alice Cooper, Sept. 28, Stifel Theatre

Celebration Day, Oct. 1, St. Louis Music Park

Five Finger Death Punch, Oct. 8, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Head and the Heart, Oct. 8, St. Louis Music Park

Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Nov. 1, Enterprise Center

