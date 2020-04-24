Live Nation rolls out its Ticket Relief Plan with refund options for canceled, postponed shows

Live Nation, the world’s top producer of concerts, today announced a new Ticket Relief Plan with refund options for shows that have been canceled or postponed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Live Nation policy for canceled shows goes like this is as follows. Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for canceled events. If your show is at a Live Nation venue you will have 30 days to opt in to receiving your refund as a 150% credit to use towards buying future tickets.

For rescheduled and postponed shows, tickets will automatically be valid for the new date, unless you opt for a refund within 30 days of the new show date being announced. Notification emails to ticket holders begin May 1. If you have tickets to a postponed show, you must wait until the rescheduled date is announced to select your refund option.

The other option, referenced above, is for those with tickets to a canceled show at a Live Nation venue. They can receive a credit of 150% of the ticket including fees. With this option, Live Nation will donate tickets to healthcare workers working on the front line via Live Nation’s Hero Nation program. Live Nation will donate $1 for every ticket you originally purchased.