Live Nation's Concert Week returns with all-in $25 tickets

H.E.R., Gabriella "Gabi" Wilson

H.E.R. performs April 14, 2019, at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. 

 Invision/Associated Press

Live Nation’s big Concert Week special returns beginning at 9 a.m. May 4 offering $25 all-in concert tickets for numerous concerts locally and nationwide. 

Taxes and fees are includes with the all-in ticket price.

The sale runs through 11:59 p.m. May 10.

The promotion includes concerts from the club level to arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums and covers various genres.

Here are the shows offering the deal:

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:

  • AJR,
  • the Black Keys,
  • the Chicks,
  • Train,
  • Zac Brown Band,
  • Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin,
  • Backstreet Boys,
  • Big Time Rush,
  • Chicago and Brian Wilson,
  • Incubus,
  • Keith Urban,
  • Korn and Evanescence,
  • Luke Bryan,
  • Miranda Lambert,
  • OneRepublic,
  • Pitbull,
  • Rob Zombie,
  • Sammy Hagar,
  • Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire,
  • Shinedown,
  • Pointfest,
  • El Monstero and Living Colour,
  • Outlaw Festival with Willie Nelson,
  • Wiz Khalifa, and
  • Wu-Tang Clan and Nas.

St. Louis Music Park

  • Alicia Keys,
  • Andrew McMahon,
  • David Gray,
  • Jack White,
  • H.E.R.,
  • Lany,
  • Lee Brice,
  • Maren Morris,
  • the Head and the Heart,
  • Kidz Bop,
  • Bon Iver,
  • Dispatch,
  • Coheed and Cambria,
  • Goo Goo Dolls,
  • Jackson Browne,
  • Lord Huron,
  • Modest Mouse,
  • Rebelution,
  • the National,
  • Umphrey’s McGee,
  • Collective Soul,
  • Flogging Molly,
  • Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin,
  • Fitz and the Tantrums,
  • Jamey Johnson,
  • Whiskey Myers,
  • Whiskey Myers,
  • ZZ Top.

Enterprise Center

  • New Kids on the Block,
  • the Who,
  • Machine Gun Kelly

Chaifetz Arena

  • “Cheer Live!,” 
  • Maverick City Music

Stifel Theatre

  • Celeste Barber, 
  • Ray LaMontagne,
  • Spoon and Interpol,
  • Alice Cooper

More shows are to come.

Go to livenation.com/concertweek for tickets.

