Live Nation's Concert Week returns with all-in $25 tickets

Live Nation’s big Concert Week special returns beginning at 9 a.m. May 4 offering $25 all-in concert tickets for numerous concerts locally and nationwide.
Taxes and fees are includes with the all-in ticket price.
The sale runs through 11:59 p.m. May 10.
The promotion includes concerts from the club level to arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums and covers various genres.
Here are the shows offering the deal:
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:
- AJR,
- the Black Keys,
- the Chicks,
- Train,
- Zac Brown Band,
- Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin,
- Backstreet Boys,
- Big Time Rush,
- Chicago and Brian Wilson,
- Incubus,
- Keith Urban,
- Korn and Evanescence,
- Luke Bryan,
- Miranda Lambert,
- OneRepublic,
- Pitbull,
- Rob Zombie,
- Sammy Hagar,
- Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire,
- Shinedown,
- Pointfest,
- El Monstero and Living Colour,
- Outlaw Festival with Willie Nelson,
- Wiz Khalifa, and
- Wu-Tang Clan and Nas.
St. Louis Music Park
- Alicia Keys,
- Andrew McMahon,
- David Gray,
- Jack White,
- H.E.R.,
- Lany,
- Lee Brice,
- Maren Morris,
- the Head and the Heart,
- Kidz Bop,
- Bon Iver,
- Dispatch,
- Coheed and Cambria,
- Goo Goo Dolls,
- Jackson Browne,
- Lord Huron,
- Modest Mouse,
- Rebelution,
- the National,
- Umphrey’s McGee,
- Collective Soul,
- Flogging Molly,
- Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin,
- Fitz and the Tantrums,
- Jamey Johnson,
- Whiskey Myers,
- ZZ Top.
Enterprise Center
- New Kids on the Block,
- the Who,
- Machine Gun Kelly
Chaifetz Arena
- “Cheer Live!,”
- Maverick City Music
Stifel Theatre
- Celeste Barber,
- Ray LaMontagne,
- Spoon and Interpol,
- Alice Cooper
More shows are to come.