Live Nation's Lawn Pass returns to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre giving access all summer

You know the summer concert season is really back in swing with the return this week of Live Nation’s Lawn Pass. The Lawn Pass allows concert-goers to purchase a pass giving them lawn access to shows all summer at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Lawn Passes cost $199 for the summer. Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day.

The venue will only have a limited number of lawn passes available.

Passes are on sale now at lawnpass.livenation.com while supplies last.

Among the acts coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this coming season are Lil Durk (April 29), Tim McGraw (April 30), Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town (May 20), Pointfest (May 21), AJR (May 31), REO Speedwagon (June 3), the Lumineers (June 8), the Chicks (June 14), Chicago and Brian Wilson (June 18), Josh Groban (June 26), Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire, (July 1), the Black Keys (July 15), Train (July 16), Backstreet Boys (July 30), Big Time Rush (July 31), OneRepublic (Aug. 6), Zac Brown Band (Aug. 12), Keith Urban (Aug. 19), Kid Rock (Aug. 20), Sammy Hagar (Aug. 26), Morgan Wallen (Aug. 27), Luke Bryan (Sept. 9).

Lawn Passes are available at 30 Live Nation venues across the country.

