Livestreaming surges as a way for artists to connect with fans during pandemic

Concertgoing as we know it is on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, but artists are finding creative ways to stay visible.

As tours, festivals and concert venues have shut down and gatherings of people are banned, livestreaming has surged to the forefront.

“We’re still getting gigs, but they’re online now,” says St. Louis pop/Americana artist Cara Louise. “It’s a completely brand-new wheelhouse.”

Bronx native DJ D-Nice had the world grooving Saturday night when he went live with his “Homeschool” Club Quarantine broadcast on Instagram. Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Dwayne Wade, Diddy, Janet Jackson, Ellen DeGeneres, Will Smith and even Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were among the 100,000 viewers who popped in during D-Nice’s eight-hour spin. It was such a success that he did it again Sunday night, with even bigger numbers.

MTV has dusted off a classic concept with “Unplugged at Home,” featuring artists performing stripped-down sets from home. Wyclef Jean kicked off the series.

The Billboard Live-At-Home series also recently launched. Circle All Access streams concerts from the Grand Ole Opry. Triller’s Co-Trilla Quarantine is a digital weekend festival in April, when Coachella was scheduled.

The list of big-name artists who have performed intimate shows for fans online is long and growing: Garth Brooks, Erykah Badu, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Hudson, Kirk Franklin, Camila Cabello, Pink, Josh Groban. H.E.R., Luke Bryan, Neil Young, John Legend, Niall Horan, Gavin Rossdale, Brad Paisley, Anthony Hamilton, Common, Chris Martin, Miguel, Keith Urban, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, Allen Stone, Brandy Clark, David Foster, Katherine McPhee, Charli XCX, Questlove, DJ Premier, Indigo Girls, Kelsea Ballerini and Charlie Puth.