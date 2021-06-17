 Skip to main content
Living Colour and Hoobastank team up for show coming to Pop's
Living Colour and Hoobastank team up for show coming to Pop's

Living Colour

Living Colour

 Courtesy of the artist

Living Colour and Hoobastank are teaming up for a tour coming to Pop’s on July 21. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$49 and are available at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

105.7 the Point and Mike Judy Presents are presenting the show.

 

