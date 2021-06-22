 Skip to main content
Living Colour and Hoobastank's show at Pop's is canceled
Living Colour

Living Colour

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: This show has been canceled. Tickets will automatically be refunded. Click here for more information.

Original post: Living Colour and Hoobastank are teaming up for a tour coming to Pop’s on July 21. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$49 and are available at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at popsrocks.com.

105.7 the Point and Mike Judy Presents are presenting the show.

 

