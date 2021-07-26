Liz Phair drops off Alanis Morissette tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Latest update: Liz Phair has dropped off of Alanis Morisseette's tour including the Sept. 18 Hollywood Casino Amphtiheatre date, and will be replaced by Cat Power.

Update: Alanis Morrisette's postponed July 18 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refund options are available as well. The scheduling change comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

Garbage and Liz Phair are also on the bill.

Previous update: Alanis Morissette has postponed her 2020 tour that was scheduled to come to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 18 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She asks fans to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored at the new date, and asks fans to take care of themselves and each other.