Liz Phair drops off Alanis Morissette tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Liz Phair drops off Alanis Morissette tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2019 KAABOO Texas - Day 1

Alanis Morissette

 Photo by Amy Harris, Invision/AP

Latest update: Liz Phair has dropped off of Alanis Morisseette's tour including the Sept. 18 Hollywood Casino Amphtiheatre date, and will be replaced by Cat Power.

Update: Alanis Morrisette's postponed July 18 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refund options are available as well. The scheduling change comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

Garbage and Liz Phair are also on the bill.

Previous update: Alanis Morissette has postponed her 2020 tour that was scheduled to come to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 18 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She asks fans to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored at the new date, and asks fans to take care of themselves and each other.

Here's her note on social media:

Click here and here for information on ticket refunding.

Original post: Alanis Morissette is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre celebrating twenty-five years of her classic “Jagged Little Pill” album on July 18.

Garbage and Liz Phair are also on the bill.

Tickets are $26-$126 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at livenation.com.

Morissette’s new single “Reasons I Drink” is from her upcoming album “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” out May 1.

“Jagged Little Pill" the musical opens on Broadway Dec. 5.

 

 

