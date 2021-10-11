 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local H cancels Blueberry Hill Duck Room concert after band contracts COVID-19
0 comments

Local H cancels Blueberry Hill Duck Room concert after band contracts COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Local H

Local H

 Photo by John Oakes

Local H's concert Oct. 12 at Blueberry Hill Duck Room is canceled after the band contracted COVID-19. The band posted the news on its social media. 

Radkey was also on the bill.

Click here for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd selected as Goodwill Ambassador for UN World Food Programme

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News