Local H cancels Blueberry Hill Duck Room concert after band contracts COVID-19

Local H's concert Oct. 12 at Blueberry Hill Duck Room is canceled after the band contracted COVID-19. The band posted the news on its social media.
-
Radkey was also on the bill.
And now for some bad news. Despite our best efforts to stay safe over the last 2+ months, we both tested positive— Local H (@LocalH) October 7, 2021
this morning for COVID. Thankfully our symptoms are fairly mild, but needless to say — we’re gonna have to cancel some shows. pic.twitter.com/2gaj5uN3In
