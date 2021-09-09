 Skip to main content
Loop in Motion rolling out in the Delmar Loop with Marquise Knox, Red and Black Brass Band, Zida Lioness
National Ice Cream Day at Ices Plain and Fancy

The Red and Black Brass Band perform during Ices Plain and Fancy ice cream parlor seventh anniversary and National Ice Cream Day celebration on Sunday, July 18, 2021. The members of The Red and Black Brass Band connected through their music fraternity Phi Mu Alpha. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Marquise Knox, Justin Hoskin, the Red and Black Brass Band, Kasimu Taylor and Zida Lioness are some of the acts performing at Loop in Motion this weekend in the Delmar Loop.

The street will be open to pedestrian traffic only during the festival from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 11-12.

The free festival will feature live music, a beer garden, fashion show, sidewalk sales, street performers, a prize wheel and more.

The performance lineup is: 

Sept. 11

11 a.m.,Brian Curren

12 p.m., the Slums

1:30 p.m., Red and Black Brass Band

3 p.m., One Tyme

4:15 p.m., All-Star Blues Band

6 p.m., Marquise Knox

Sept. 12

12 p.m., Smokin’ Lion Band

1:30 p.m., Rhoda G

3 p.m., Kasimu Taylor

4:30 p.m., Zida Lioness

6 p.m., Justin Hoskin

The music is powered by Knox Entertainment.

Event-goers must be 21 and over to enter the Three Kings Beer Garden.

The Loop Special Business District is purchasing $5,000 in gift cards from University City Loop businesses for giveaways.

Get more information at universitycityloop.com.

Tags

