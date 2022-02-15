 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lord Huron added to St. Louis Music Park's 2022 schedule

Lord Huron

 Courtesy of the artist

Lord Huron will perform June 10 at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights.

Tickets are $29.50-$75 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at ticketmaster.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

This summer will mark the second season for St. Louis Music Park.

“Long Lost” is the new album from Lord Huron.

 

 

 

