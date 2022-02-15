Lord Huron added to St. Louis Music Park's 2022 schedule

Lord Huron will perform June 10 at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights.
Tickets are $29.50-$75 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at ticketmaster.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.
This summer will mark the second season for St. Louis Music Park.
“Long Lost” is the new album from Lord Huron.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
