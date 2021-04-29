 Skip to main content
Louis the Child heading to St. Louis Music Park in August
Louis the Child heading to St. Louis Music Park in August

Louis the Child

Louis the Child

 Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Louis the Child's "Euphoria Tour" comes to St. Louis Music Park at 7 p.m. Aug. 31. The venue is located in Maryland Heights.

Jai Wolf is also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. April 30 through  ticketmaster.com.

St. Louis Music Park was scheduled to open May 2020 but didn't because of the pandemic and is lining up shows for a planned opening later this year.

