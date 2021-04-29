Louis the Child heading to St. Louis Music Park in August

Louis the Child's "Euphoria Tour" comes to St. Louis Music Park at 7 p.m. Aug. 31. The venue is located in Maryland Heights.
-
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre rescheduled for 2022
-
Singer-musician Samantha Fish says touring during pandemic is weird but special
-
Luke Bryan's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert lands a new 2021 date
-
Machine Gun Kelly tour heading to St. Louis Music Park
-
Beth Bombara tests herself with new 52-song project
Jai Wolf is also on the bill.
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. April 30 through ticketmaster.com.
St. Louis Music Park was scheduled to open May 2020 but didn't because of the pandemic and is lining up shows for a planned opening later this year.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today