Louis Tomlinson is at the Pageant with a show on July 7. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $45.75-$65.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
