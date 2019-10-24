Team up with us for 99¢
Louis Tomlinson is at the Pageant with a show on July 7. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45.75-$65.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

