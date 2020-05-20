You are the owner of this article.
Louis Tomlinson, Lennon Stella concerts are postponed at the Pageant
Louis Tomlinson, Lennon Stella concerts are postponed at the Pageant

Lennon Stella performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Louis Tomlinson’s show at the Pageant July 7 has been postponed, as well as Lennon Stella’s July 10 show at the Pageant and RAC’s June 11 at Delmar Hall. All the postponements are in wake of the current pandemic.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto those tickets as they will be honored at the new dates. The new dates have not been announced yet.

Get more information on the Pageant’s policy on concerts that are postponed, rescheduled, and canceled by clicking here.

