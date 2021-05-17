 Skip to main content
Louis Tomlinson's Pageant concert moves to 2022
Update: The Louis Tomlinson show at The Pageant, originally scheduled for 2020, has been postponed to February 5, 2022. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Original post: Louis Tomlinson is at the Pageant with a show on July 7. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45.75-$65.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

