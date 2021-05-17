Louis Tomlinson's Pageant concert moves to 2022

Update: The Louis Tomlinson show at The Pageant, originally scheduled for 2020, has been postponed to February 5, 2022. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Click here for more information.

Original post: Louis Tomlinson is at the Pageant with a show on July 7. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45.75-$65.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.