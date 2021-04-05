 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lucero headed to Chesterfield Amphitheatre for summer concert
0 comments

Lucero headed to Chesterfield Amphitheatre for summer concert

{{featured_button_text}}
Lucero

Lucero

 Photo by Bob Bayne

Lucero is headed to Chesterfield Amphitheatre with a show on July 31; show time is at 7 p.m.

John Henry will open.

Tickets are $25 in advance at eventbrite.com.

Chesterfield Amphitheater is practicing COVID-19 protocols and procedures. Reserved seating will be sold in pods; those with general admission tickets must practice social distancing.

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Space Jam: A New Legacy – Trailer 1

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports