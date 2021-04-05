Lucero headed to Chesterfield Amphitheatre for summer concert

Lucero is headed to Chesterfield Amphitheatre with a show on July 31; show time is at 7 p.m.
John Henry will open.
-
Live music ramps up with new wave of COVID-friendly St. Louis concerts
-
Isley Brothers vs. Earth, Wind & Fire Verzuz battle is a win-win
-
Michael Gerow of Lake Saint Louis leaves 'American Idol' grateful for the opportunity
-
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons' Stifel Theatre concert moved to 2022
-
Concerts return to Fox Theatre with 'STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox' series
Tickets are $25 in advance at eventbrite.com.
Chesterfield Amphitheater is practicing COVID-19 protocols and procedures. Reserved seating will be sold in pods; those with general admission tickets must practice social distancing.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today