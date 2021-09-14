Latest update: Lucinda Williams' canceled concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall makes a move to the Pageant on Jan. 13, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com. Click here at more information.
Update: The concert is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Click here for more information.
-
200+ fall concerts, including Rolling Stones, Harry Styles, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Stapleton
-
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test
-
Lucinda Williams coming to the Pageant in 2022 after Sheldon Concert Hall cancellation
-
Music at the Intersection with Roy Ayers, Lee Fields rolls out with great music, sparse crowds
-
Lettuce concert at 'The Lot on the Landing' is canceled over a COVID-19 case
Earlier post: Lucinda Williams will perform at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Sept. 15. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at metrotix.com.
The show is presented by Pagan Productions.
Get more information at thesheldon.org.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.