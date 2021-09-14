Lucinda Williams coming to the Pageant in 2022 after Sheldon Concert Hall cancellation

Latest update: Lucinda Williams' canceled concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall makes a move to the Pageant on Jan. 13, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com. Click here at more information.

Update: The concert is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Click here for more information.

Earlier post: Lucinda Williams will perform at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Sept. 15. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at metrotix.com.

The show is presented by Pagan Productions.

Get more information at thesheldon.org.

