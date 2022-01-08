Lucinda Williams' concert at the Pageant is moved from January to April

Latest update: Lucinda Williams’ concert scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Pageant has been rescheduled for April 15.
The tour released this message: “For the safety of audiences, staff and crew and artists too, we have reluctantly taken the decision to postpone Lucinda’s upcoming January 2022 run of shows, until April 2022. All tickets sold for these January shows, will be honored for these April reschedules. Should these dates no longer work for any ticket holders, refunds available at point of purchase.”
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Earlier post: Lucinda Williams' canceled concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall makes a move to the Pageant on Jan. 13, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com. Click here at more information.
The Pageant has protocols in place requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.
Earlier post: The concert is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Click here for more information.
Original post: Lucinda Williams will perform at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Sept. 15. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at metrotix.com.
The show is presented by Pagan Productions.
Get more information at thesheldon.org.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
