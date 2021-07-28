 Skip to main content
Lucinda Williams heading to the Sheldon Concert Hall
 Photo by Danny Clinch

Lucinda Williams will perform at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Sept. 15. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at metrotix.com.

The show is presented by Pagan Productions.

Get more information at thesheldon.org.

 

