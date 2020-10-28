Lucinda Williams kicking off livestreaming concert series presented locally by the Pageant

“We’ve actually wanted to do a cover series for a long time now, but never had the time with my touring schedule. I guess the silver lining in all of this has been to be able to really get inside the songs of some of my favorite artists -- see what makes them tick. My hope for this project is that we’ll be able to help as many venues as we can. They’re our homes, as artists. We have to take care of them, for the sake of live music to come,” Williams said in a statement.