Lucinda Williams kicking off livestreaming concert series presented locally by the Pageant

Singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams kicks off a livestream event, Lu’s Jukebox: In Studio Concert Series, beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 29, presented locally by the Pageant.
The series of concerts from Williams features mostly full band, in-studio performances with a specific theme, all curated by Williams, beginning with this weeks’ “Running Down a Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty.”
Following the Petty tribute is “Southern Soul: From Memphis to Muscle Shoals & More” (Nov. 12), “Bob’s Back Packs: A Night of Bob Dylan Songs” (Nov. 19), “Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60’s Country Classics” (Dec. 3), “Have Yourself a Rockin’ Little Christmas with Lucinda” (Dec. 17) and “It’s Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones” (Dec. 31).
Williams will introduce a new song or a rarity into each set as a bonus.
The livestreams will benefit the struggling independent venues that helped foster her long career with a percentage of each ticket going directly to the venue through which it was purchased.
“We’ve actually wanted to do a cover series for a long time now, but never had the time with my touring schedule. I guess the silver lining in all of this has been to be able to really get inside the songs of some of my favorite artists -- see what makes them tick. My hope for this project is that we’ll be able to help as many venues as we can. They’re our homes, as artists. We have to take care of them, for the sake of live music to come,” Williams said in a statement.
The series will be tracked live by Ray Kennedy and HD video captured by Neighborhoods Apart Productions.
Episodes can be viewed individually or in bundles, and digital downloads, CDs and vinyl purchases are available.
