Lucinda Williams' Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled
Lucinda Williams

 Photo by Danny Clinch

Update: The concert is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Click here for more information.

Earlier post: Lucinda Williams will perform at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Sept. 15. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at metrotix.com.

The show is presented by Pagan Productions.

Get more information at thesheldon.org.

 

