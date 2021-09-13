Lucinda Williams' Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled

Update: The concert is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Click here for more information.
Earlier post: Lucinda Williams will perform at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Sept. 15. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at metrotix.com.
The show is presented by Pagan Productions.
Get more information at thesheldon.org.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
