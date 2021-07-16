 Skip to main content
Ludo's 'Halludoween' returning to the Pageant for a three-night run
Ludo's 'Halludoween' returning to the Pageant for a three-night run

Ludo

Ludo

 Courtesy of the artist

Ludo’s “Halludoween” shows are back. The St. Louis band brings its tradition back to the Pageant stage Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $30-$40 at ticketmaster.com and are on sale now. 

105.7 the Point is presenting the shows.

Get more information at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

