Luenell, Bob Saget, Bruce Bruce, Corey Holcomb coming to Helium Comedy Club separately

Luenell, Bruce Bruce, Bob Saget and Corey Holcomb are new concerts coming to Helium Comedy Club.
-- Gareth Reynolds, 8 p.m. June 10, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 11-12
-- Luenell, 8 p.m. June 24, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 25-26, $35-$45
-- Bruce Bruce, 7:30 p.m. July 8, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 9-10, 7 p.m July 11, $60-$160 for two, three and four-person tables
-- Corey Holcomb, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 23-25, $64-$168 for two, three and four-person tables
-- Bob Saget, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 30-31, $35-$45
Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.
