Luenell, Bob Saget, Bruce Bruce, Corey Holcomb coming to Helium Comedy Club separately
2015 Essence Music Festival

Luenell performs at the Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 3, 2015, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Luenell, Bruce Bruce, Bob Saget and Corey Holcomb are new concerts coming to Helium Comedy Club.

-- Gareth Reynolds, 8 p.m. June 10, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 11-12

-- Luenell, 8 p.m. June 24, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 25-26, $35-$45

-- Bruce Bruce, 7:30 p.m. July 8, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 9-10, 7 p.m July 11, $60-$160 for two, three and four-person tables

-- Corey Holcomb, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 23-25, $64-$168 for two, three and four-person tables

-- Bob Saget, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 30-31, $35-$45

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

 

