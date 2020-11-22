 Skip to main content
Luh Kel releases deluxe version on his 'L.O.V.E.' album featuring new song with Trippie Redd
Luh Kel releases deluxe version on his 'L.O.V.E.' album featuring new song with Trippie Redd

Luh Kel

Luh Kel

 Photo by Brian Ziff

R&B singer Luh Kel, who originally hails from University City, has just released a deluxe version of his new album “L.O.V.E.” The deluxe version features a song with Trippie Redd called “Feen.”

The song has garnered 600,000 views on YouTube in two days of release.

Other new songs on the set are “N.A.S.A.” and “Need It.”

Luh Kel is best known for his platinum hit song “Wrong,” which has over 105 million views on YouTube.

Luh Kel is also known for his gold singles “BRB” and “Pull Up.”

