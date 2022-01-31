Luke Bryan coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny

Luke Bryan is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Sept. 9 as part of his “Raised Up Right Tour.” Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $36-$149.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at livenation.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

The show is part of the venue’s Allegiant Allways Concert Series.

The tour begins June 9 in Charleston, WV.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” said Bryan in a statement. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

