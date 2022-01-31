 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luke Bryan coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan

 Photo by Jim Wright

Luke Bryan is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Sept. 9 as part of his “Raised Up Right Tour.” Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $36-$149.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at livenation.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

The show is part of the venue’s Allegiant Allways Concert Series.

The tour begins June 9 in Charleston, WV.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” said Bryan in a statement. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

