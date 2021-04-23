Luke Bryan's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert lands a new 2021 date

Earlier update : Luke Bryan’s July 12 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, which was originally scheduled for May 29, has been rescheduled for June 24, 2021. The show is a stop on his "Proud to Be Right Here" tour. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date and refunds are available for those who can't make the new date. The rescheduling comes in the way of the current pandemic.

The statement reads: “I wanted to reach out myself and let you know that we have decided to push back the release of my next album, BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE to August 7, 2020 as well as the start of my PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE tour to July 10, 2020. What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe. With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.” -- Luke Bryan