Luke Bryan's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert moves from May to July
Luke Bryan's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert moves from May to July

Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt at Busch Stadium

Luke Bryan performs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Luke Bryan’s May 29 “Proud to Be Right Here” tour stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to July 12, according to Bryan, who released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The move comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and the singer is delaying both his tour and the release of his new album.

The statement reads: “I wanted to reach out myself and let you know that we have decided to push back the release of my next album, BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE to August 7, 2020 as well as the start of my PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE tour to July 10, 2020. What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe. With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.” -- Luke Bryan

 

 

