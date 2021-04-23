Luke Bryan's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert moves to 2022

Update: Luke Bryan’s “Proud to Be Right Here” tour moves to Aug. 19 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The show had previously been scheduled for June 24, 2021 and before that had a 2020 date.
Concert time is 7 p.m. Dylan Scott and Runaway Jane are also on the bill along with DJ Rock.
In a statement, the country superstar said: “There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans. There’s several songs off my new album that I’ve never performed live. I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do!”
Tickets previously purchased will be honored at the new date.
New tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 30.
Bryan is the 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year.
Bryan is the 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year.
Earlier update: Luke Bryan’s July 12 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, which was originally scheduled for May 29, has been rescheduled for June 24, 2021. The show is a stop on his "Proud to Be Right Here" tour. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date and refunds are available for those who can't make the new date. The rescheduling comes in the way of the current pandemic.
Previous update: Luke Bryan’s May 29 “Proud to Be Right Here” tour stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to July 12, according to Bryan, who released a statement Tuesday afternoon.
The move comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and the singer is delaying both his tour and the release of his new album.
The statement reads: “I wanted to reach out myself and let you know that we have decided to push back the release of my next album, BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE to August 7, 2020 as well as the start of my PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE tour to July 10, 2020. What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe. With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.” -- Luke Bryan