Luke Bryan's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert moves to June 2021
Luke Bryan's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert moves to June 2021

Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt at Busch Stadium

Luke Bryan performs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Update: Luke Bryan’s July 12 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, which was originally scheduled for May 29, has been rescheduled for June 24, 2021. The show is a stop on his "Proud to Be Right Here" tour. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date and refunds are available for those who can't make the new date. The rescheduling comes in the way of the current pandemic.

Click here and here for refund information.

Previous update: Luke Bryan’s May 29 “Proud to Be Right Here” tour stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to July 12, according to Bryan, who released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The move comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and the singer is delaying both his tour and the release of his new album.

The statement reads: “I wanted to reach out myself and let you know that we have decided to push back the release of my next album, BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE to August 7, 2020 as well as the start of my PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE tour to July 10, 2020. What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe. With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.” -- Luke Bryan

 

 

Sports