Luke Combs headlining at Enterprise Center for 'What You See is What You Get Tour'

Luke Combs brings his “What You See is What You Get Tour” to Enterprise Center on Nov. 7. Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher are also on the bill.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $22-$82 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
Combs’ lastet album is “What You See is What You Get.”
Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today