Luke Combs' November Enterprise Center concert moves to 2021
Singer-songwriter Luke Combs poses in the press room with awards for male vocalist of the year and song of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Update: Luke Combs' "What You See is What You Get Tour" scheduled for Nov. 7, 2020 at Enterprise Center has been rescheduled for Nov. 6, 2021. Click here and here for more information on the show and what to do with rescheduled tickets.

The new date comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

Original post: Luke Combs brings his “What You See is What You Get Tour” to Enterprise Center on Nov. 7. Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $22-$82 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Combs’ lastet album is “What You See is What You Get.”

 

 

 

Sports