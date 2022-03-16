 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lyle Lovett and His Band Band and Chris Isaak heading to Stifel Theatre

Lyle Lovett

 Kevin C. Johnson

Lyle Lovett and His Big Band and Chris Isaak are at Stifel Theatre with a show at 8 p.m. July 8.

Tickets are $26.50-$186.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Lovett will perform standards along with preview songs from his upcoming album scheduled for release in May.

