Machine Gun Kelly bringing 'Mainstream Sellout Tour' to Enterprise Center

Machine Gun Kelly at St. Louis Music Park

Machine Gun Kelly performs for a sold-out crowd Sept. 28, 2021, at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Machine Gun Kelly, who sold out a show at St. Louis Music Park in 2021, returns to town with a show Aug. 10 at Enterprise Center. The show is part of his “Mainstream Sellout Tour.”

Travis Barker and WILLOW are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $26.50-$126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at ticketmaster.com.

The tour begins June 8 in Austin, TX.

