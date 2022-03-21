Machine Gun Kelly bringing 'Mainstream Sellout Tour' to Enterprise Center

Machine Gun Kelly, who sold out a show at St. Louis Music Park in 2021, returns to town with a show Aug. 10 at Enterprise Center. The show is part of his “Mainstream Sellout Tour.”
Travis Barker and WILLOW are also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $26.50-$126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at ticketmaster.com.
The tour begins June 8 in Austin, TX.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today