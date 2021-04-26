Machine Gun Kelly tour heading to St. Louis Music Park

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets to my Downfall Tour 2021” comes to St. Louis Music Park with a show on Sept. 28. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Special guests on the tour include carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla.

Tickets are $29.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 30 at ticketmaster.com.

The tour opens Sept. 9 in Minneapolis.

Machine Gun Kelly’s number one album is “Tickets to My Downfall.”

St. Louis Music Park is in Maryland Heights and was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but hadn’t opened yet because of the pandemic. 2021 will mark its grand opening.

