Maddie Poppe bringing Christmas show to the Old Rock House

“Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas” is at the Old Rock House at 7 p.m. Dec. 22.
Tickets are $20-$25 at metrotix.com.
Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.
In a statement, the former “American Idol” winner said: “I’m so excited to be back on the road again this year. Last year’s Iowa Christmas tour was so much fun that we decided to expand it out to the rest of the country this year. It will be so nice to see faces both familiar and new this holiday season.”
