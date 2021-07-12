 Skip to main content
Madeon bringing new show to the Factory in Chesterfield
Madeon bringing new show to the Factory in Chesterfield

Madeon

Madeon

 Photo by Jordan Munns

Madeon’s “Good Faith Forever Tour” is at the new the Factory in Chesterfield with a show on Oct. 1. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $34.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory opens July 16 with a sold-out concert from deadmau5.

 

