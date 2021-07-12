Madeon will bring new show to the Factory in Chesterfield

Madeon’s “Good Faith Forever Tour” comes to the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. Oct. 1.
Tickets are $34.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
The new Factory at the District opens July 16 with a sold-out concert by deadmau5.
