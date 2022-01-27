 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maggie Rose added to Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram concert at the Factory

Update: Maggie Rose has been added to Christone “Kingfish” Ingram's concert at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Factory. Click here for more information.

Original post: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on March 25. Show time is a 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for admission to the Factory.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Madonna suggests joint stadium tour with Britney Spears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News