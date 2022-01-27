Maggie Rose added to Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram concert at the Factory

Update: Maggie Rose has been added to Christone “Kingfish” Ingram's concert at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Factory. Click here for more information.

Original post: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on March 25. Show time is a 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for admission to the Factory.

