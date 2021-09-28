 Skip to main content
Maggie Rose spending New Year's Eve in St. Louis with a concert at Delmar Hall
Maggie Rose spending New Year's Eve in St. Louis with a concert at Delmar Hall

Maggie Rose

Maggie Rose

 Courtesy of the artist

Maggie Rose is spending New Year’s Eve in St. Louis with a show at Delmar Hall. Them Vibes and Dylan Hartigan are also on the bill.

Show time is at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Entry to Delmar Hall requires a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

News