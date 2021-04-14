 Skip to main content
Mali Music coming to the Ambassador for A Night of Soul Searching
Mali Music

Mali Music

 Courtesy of the artist

A Night of Soul Searching featuring Mali Music will take place May 28 at the Ambassador. Show time at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35, $50 for VIP reserved, and $55 for the first four rows. Tickets are available at ticketbud.com.

COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be practiced.

 

