Mali Music coming to the Ambassador for A Night of Soul Searching

A Night of Soul Searching featuring Mali Music will take place May 28 at the Ambassador. Show time at 7 p.m.
-
Tickets are $35, $50 for VIP reserved, and $55 for the first four rows. Tickets are available at ticketbud.com.
COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be practiced.
