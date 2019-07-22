Mannheim Steamroller is back at the Fox Theatre for shows on Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
This is the 35th anniversary of the annual Christmas tour.
Tickets range from $35-$102.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 26 at metrotix.com, 314-534-1111 and at the box office.
Founder Chip Davis says “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”