Marc Maron's shows at Helium will require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test
"Glow" FYC Event

Marc Maron arrives at a For Your Consideration event for "Glow" on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

 Chris Pizzello

Marc Maron’s shows Sept. 16-18 at Helium Comedy Club will require all patrons to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours before the show, at the request of Maron.

The shows are 8 p.m. Sept. 16 and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 17-18.

Tickets are $35-$45.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com

