Marc Maron's shows at Helium Comedy Club require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

Marc Maron’s shows Sept. 16-18 at Helium Comedy Club will require all patrons to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours before the show, at the request of Maron.
The shows are 8 p.m. Sept. 16 and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 17-18.
Tickets are $35-$45.
Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
