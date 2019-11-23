Rocker Marilyn Manson has been added to Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 24, 2020 (postponed from an earlier date).
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $29-$250 at livenation.com.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Rocker Marilyn Manson has been added to Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 24, 2020 (postponed from an earlier date).
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $29-$250 at livenation.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.