2019 Louder Than Life Festival - Day 3

Marilyn Manson performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Rocker Marilyn Manson has been added to Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 24, 2020 (postponed from an earlier date).

Show time is at 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets are $29-$250 at livenation.com

 

