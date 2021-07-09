Mario, Jacquees, Bobby V coming to the Ambassador

“Love in the Lou” with Mario, Jacquees and Bobby V takes place Sept. 4 at the Ambassador.
Doors are at 6 p.m. with show time at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $50-$60.
D.D. Entertainment is presenting the show.
Get more information at ddentertainment.net.
“Love in the Lou” with Mario, Jacquees and Bobby V takes place Sept. 4 at the Ambassador.
Doors are at 6 p.m. with show time at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $50-$60.
D.D. Entertainment is presenting the show.
Get more information at ddentertainment.net.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.