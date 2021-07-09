 Skip to main content
Mario, Jacquees, Bobby V coming to the Ambassador
“Love in the Lou” with Mario, Jacquees and Bobby V takes place Sept. 4 at the Ambassador.

Doors are at 6 p.m. with show time at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50-$60.

D.D. Entertainment is presenting the show.

Get more information at ddentertainment.net.

