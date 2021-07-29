Mario, Jacquees, Bobby V concert moves to the Factory

Update: “Love in the Lou” with Mario, Jacquees and Bobby V takes place at 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at the new Factory in Chesterfield, making a move from its originally scheduled home at the Ambassador.
Tickets start at $49.50.
Click here for more information.
Original post: “Love in the Lou” with Mario, Jacquees and Bobby V takes place Sept. 4 at the Ambassador.
Doors are at 6 p.m. with show time at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $50-$60.
D.D. Entertainment is presenting the show.
Get more information at ddentertainment.net.