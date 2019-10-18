Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie are at the Event Center at River City Casino on Feb. 21, 2020 for “Country Unplugged.”
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $19.50-$57.50 at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie are at the Event Center at River City Casino on Feb. 21, 2020 for “Country Unplugged.”
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $19.50-$57.50 at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.