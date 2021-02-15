 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Harris II's Open Air Concert Series concert is rescheduled
0 comments

Mark Harris II's Open Air Concert Series concert is rescheduled

{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Harris II

Mark Harris II

 Photo by Edward Rhone

Mark Harris II’s Feb. 19 concert as part of the Open Air Concert Series has been postponed to May 15 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Also recently moved were last weekend’s shows. Cheri Evans has moved to April 10; the Scandaleros has moved to April 23.

Open Air Concert Series shows take in in our outdoor tent just outside of the Grandel.

Get more information at metrotix.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the kitchen with the guys from Kenrick's

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports