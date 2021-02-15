Mark Harris II's Open Air Concert Series concert is rescheduled

Mark Harris II’s Feb. 19 concert as part of the Open Air Concert Series has been postponed to May 15 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Also recently moved were last weekend’s shows. Cheri Evans has moved to April 10; the Scandaleros has moved to April 23.
Open Air Concert Series shows take in in our outdoor tent just outside of the Grandel.
Get more information at metrotix.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
